Job Posting: Digital Producer (Part-Time)

Department: Digital
Posted 2/9/2018

DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES: KGO-TV/ABC7 in the Bay Area is looking for a dynamic, self-starting, tech-savvy Digital Producer to join our team. The Digital Producer (Part-Time) reports directly to the Director of Digital Strategy & Operations and works with all departments to produce content across ABC7's multiple platforms.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES WILL INCLUDE:

  • Publishing daily and breaking news stories

  • Producing and editing videos and other types of content

  • Posting to all of ABC7's digital platforms including website, app, and social media.


OUR IDEAL CANDIDATE:

  • Has a strong interest in both local and national news and information

  • Has solid news judgment and an understanding of journalism standards and practices

  • Is an efficient multitasker that is able to thrive in a fast-paced, deadline-driven role

  • Is comfortable in a high-pressure content creation environment

  • Is an excellent communicator and effective troubleshooter with a positive attitude


A strong understanding of social media practices aimed at engaging audiences is key to success in this role. A working knowledge of digital metrics and analytics is a critical component as well. Preference will be given to candidates with experience using ENPS, iNews, Dalet and other content management systems. Experience with Adobe Creative Suite (or other non-linear editing tools) and the ability to craft short form video content is a strong plus.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

1. Applicant must possess strong writing and copy-editing skills and be able to write compelling copy quickly and accurately, without grammatical or factual errors. All applicants will be given timed writing tests which include story, headline and social media writing.

2. Strong computer and typing skills; knowledge of basic HTML; familiarity with basic image and video editing tools

3. At least three years' experience working in a digital content environment.

4. Journalism degree preferred


NOTE: This position will require working night, weekend, and holiday shifts. We are a 24/7 operation, so digital producers must be flexible and willing to work any day or shift, as needed.


TO APPLY: Please log onto: www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 524882BR (Digital Producer - Part Time), ABC Owned Television Station (KGO-TV), create a candidate profile and upload your resume. You must also send a cover letter and two writing samples to be considered for the position.
The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.

ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
