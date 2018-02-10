  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
CALTRANS

MacArthur Maze lane closures could impact weekend traffic

This undated image shows traffic in the Bay Area. (KGO-TV)

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
The passing lane on westbound Interstate Highway 580 to westbound Highway 80 in the MacArthur Maze will be closed until noon Saturday so crews can do surveying work, Caltrans said.

Different lanes will be closed in the MacArthur Maze on Saturdays and Sundays for the next two weekends so the surveying work can be done, according to Caltrans.

The closures will start at 6 a.m. and last until noon.

Before you head out to your car, be sure to check out the ABC7 traffic maps for real-time information to help you navigate through traffic jams.

Saturday and Sunday, the far left lane on westbound Interstate 580 to westbound Interstate 80 in the MacArthur Maze will be closed from 6 a.m. to noon, Caltrans said.

On Saturday, Feb. 17, the second-from-left lane on westbound Interstate 80 to southbound Interstate 880 in the maze will be closed from 6 a.m. to noon, according to Caltrans.

The survey work is part of an upcoming project that will raise the vertical clearances in the maze to the current standard of 16.5 feet, Caltrans said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
traffictraffic delayconstructioncaltransdrivingEmeryvilleOaklandBerkeley
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CALTRANS
Report: Caltrans desperate to fill 2,000 new jobs
Caltrans cleaning San Jose homeless encampment site
EXCLUSIVE: Caltrans takes some action to make dangerous Oakland Estuary safer
Scenic stretch of Hwy 1 reopens between Muir Woods and Stinson Beach
More caltrans
TRAFFIC
DMV cracking down on handicapped placard cheaters
SFMTA To Start Early Weekend Closures For Twin Peaks Tunnel
Pedestrian suicide causes brief closure of Golden Gate Bridge
Transbay Transit Center Contractor Vows To Complete Work By Mid-June
Report: Proposed state bill would allow SF to charge cars to enter downtown
More Traffic
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos