A suspect police say is responsible for several recent area commercial burglaries was arrested Thursday.Arthur Joseph Salvetti, 47, was arrested Thursday on a parole violation, according to the San Rafael Police Department.On Jan. 10, the San Rafael Police Department responded to a commercial burglary at an electrical supply warehouse and learned the suspect gained entry to the building by cutting the deadbolt lock on the front door with a concrete saw.The suspect then took several high-end tools and fled the scene before police arrived.Police said the suspect burglarized the same business on Jan. 20.During the course of the investigation, detectives learned there were similar burglaries of electrical and plumbing supply stores reported throughout the Bay Area.Police said evidence located at the scene of the second burglary in San Rafael identified Salvetti as the suspect.He was located and taken into custody in Hayward.