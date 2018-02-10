  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Stranger accused of spanking man's 2-year-old son at Kroger

NEWNAN, Georgia --
A Georgia man is accused of spanking a stranger's 2-year-old son at a Kroger grocery store.

"I was shocked. I was astonished," Logan Morris, the father of the boy, told WSB-TV.

The man was identified as 62-year-old Juan Martinez.

Morris said his son was asking for candy when Martinez spanked him.

"He made the statement that 'this is what we do with kids in Mexico.' I said buddy we're not in Mexico," Morris said.

In body cam video, you can see Martinez being taken to the ground by police.

Investigators said Martinez was drunk at the time.

Morris told WSB-TV that his son was not hurt.

Martinez is being held without bond for violating his parole. He is also charged with child cruelty.
