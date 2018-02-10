  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
SOCIETY

Gay teacher fired after posting her wedding photos online

Outraged parents at a Catholic school are protesting after they say a popular teacher was fired because she is gay.

MIAMI --
Outraged parents at a Miami Catholic school are protesting after they say a popular first-grade teacher was fired because she is gay.

Jocelyn Morffi recently posted photos and videos of her wedding on social media.

Then, on Thursday, the seven-year veteran teacher was abruptly fired by the school's principal.

A group of furious parents say Morffi is a role-model for their children.

The school says Morffi broke the terms of her contract.

It says the decision to fire her was difficult, but necessary.

Parents say they've had meetings with the principal and a priest about the teacher's firing - but they haven't received a good explanation.

Morffi's attorney says the teacher is considering legal action.
