Baseball season is almost here and Giants fans are more than ready. Saturday's annual FanFest brought Giants players and coaches together with the folks who fill the seats at AT&T Park.Thirty thousand fans converged on AT&T Park Saturday. It was rare once a year chance to wander the baseball field and see your favorite players up close and taking selfies. Many hope this season will be a winner."I know it can't be any worse than last year, but I'm excited for some new players," said Giants fan Brett Lotz.This season The San Francisco Giants have new trades like Evan Longoria from The Tampa Bay Rays."I'm pretty pumped to be coming to a place with a Fan base like these guys and a winning tradition," said Giants Third Baseman Evan Longoria.Austin Jackson and Andrew McCutchen also join the Giants roster this season.McCutchen, a former Pittsburgh Pirate says he won't miss being heckled by Giants fans during games."They chanted, what's the matter with McCutchen? He's a bum! That was very nerve-racking. Now they can call everyone else bums," said Andrew McCutchen."The new trades and familiar team veterans are giving fans a reason to believe."Adversity last year will turn around into a World Series year for us," said Giants fan Susan Allen.