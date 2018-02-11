Pat Crisco's home at Journey's End Mobile Home Park in Santa Rosa survived October's wildfire. But she has not been able to return.There's no electricity and the structure has been red-tagged.She's now living in a trailer, and like many of her neighbors, Pat has been waiting for months for the owners to decide what to do next.Saturday, they found out a community meeting."He is not rebuilding the mobile home park," said Pat.Instead, the owners are bringing in Burbank Housing - a low income developer.Pat says the honorable thing to do would be to buy them out. "We are like prisoners here," she said. "The insurance companies won't cover these mobile homes that are still standing. We're stuck."Many are on their final days of FEMA money.Michelle Trammell and her mother have been staying at Extended Stay America which is just across the street from their old fenced-off neighborhood."We don't want to live in a concrete building like downtown," said Trammell. "These elderly people signed up for a yard and all my neighbors love our yards. We like our flowers. We like a little space in between us."Legal Aid of Sonoma County is counseling many of the fire victims and is helping them file appeals to continue receiving FEMA assistance.