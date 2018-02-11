  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
NORTH BAY FIRES

Santa Rosa mobile home park residents in limbo after North Bay Fires

EMBED </>More Videos

Pat Crisco's home at Journey's End Mobile Home Park in Santa Rosa survived October's wildfire. But she has not been able to return. (KGO-TV)

by Elissa Harrington
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
Pat Crisco's home at Journey's End Mobile Home Park in Santa Rosa survived October's wildfire. But she has not been able to return.

There's no electricity and the structure has been red-tagged.

She's now living in a trailer, and like many of her neighbors, Pat has been waiting for months for the owners to decide what to do next.

RELATED: Legislative firefight in wake of North Bay fires

Saturday, they found out a community meeting.

"He is not rebuilding the mobile home park," said Pat.

Instead, the owners are bringing in Burbank Housing - a low income developer.
RELATED: Lawmakers look into emergency alert system after North Bay fires

Pat says the honorable thing to do would be to buy them out. "We are like prisoners here," she said. "The insurance companies won't cover these mobile homes that are still standing. We're stuck."

Many are on their final days of FEMA money.

Michelle Trammell and her mother have been staying at Extended Stay America which is just across the street from their old fenced-off neighborhood.

TIMELINE: How the deadly North Bay fires unfolded in six hours

"We don't want to live in a concrete building like downtown," said Trammell. "These elderly people signed up for a yard and all my neighbors love our yards. We like our flowers. We like a little space in between us."

Legal Aid of Sonoma County is counseling many of the fire victims and is helping them file appeals to continue receiving FEMA assistance.

Click here for more stories related to the North Bay wildfires.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sonoma countyprepare norcalfire escapelawsNorth Bay Firesmobile homesconstructionSanta Rosa
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: North Bay fires by the numbers - timeline and statistics
TIMELINE: How the deadly North Bay fires unfolded in 6 hours
Lawmakers look into alert system after North Bay Fires
Legislative firefight in wake of North Bay fires
NORTH BAY FIRES
ICYMI: Here's a look at some of this week's most memorable moments
Finding hope through poetry after North Bay firestorm
The evacuation of Oakmont Senior Living in Santa Rosa
Oakmont Senior Living responds to wrongful death lawsuit
Sonoma County leaders analyze response to North Bay Fires
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video