UPDATE CHP says all three suspects in custody following a high speed chase which began in Santa Clara Co., ended in SF. pic.twitter.com/9uaYDp8S5C — Cbarnard (@CornellBarnard) February 11, 2018

#Breaking High speed chase ends in SF Western Addition neighborhood, two suspects in custody, one still at large. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/eCEj67qhep — Cbarnard (@CornellBarnard) February 11, 2018

Three suspects are in custody after a wild police chase across three Bay Area counties that ended in San Francisco Saturday.It begin in Cupertino where the three were suspected of trying to break into parked cars. Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputies attempted a traffic stop but the suspect's gold colored Acura kept going.Moments later a police chase was on down Highway 101 into San Francisco, sometimes reaching speeds of 100 mph.The CHP says it attempted maneuvers to stop the car which failed but may have flattened the Acura's front tire.The three males ran from the car in the city's Western Addition neighborhood."We saw a young man running toward us so we hid behind a car because he was being chased by police with their guns drawn, we weren't sure what his intentions were," said tourist Patty Bertole visiting from Los Angeles."There's always the potential for danger whenever we have people like this running around, we don't know if they're armed or who they are," said CHP Sgt. Cruz Correa.Sergeant Correa said it took about 30 minutes to round up all three suspects. They were not armed. At least one of them is a teenager.The suspects were taken back to Santa Clara County to face auto burglary charges. No one was hurt.