SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

49ers linebacker Reuben Foster faces domestic violence, weapons charges

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster was arrested on weapons and domestic violence charges over the weekend. (KGO-TV)

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KGO) --
49ers linebacker Reuben Foster in trouble with the law again. Reuben Foster left the Santa Clara County Jail Sunday evening after posting $75,000 bail. The 49ers linebacker had no comment on his arrest. It all began this morning when police received a 9-1-1 call from his Los Gatos home Sunday morning, apparently from his girlfriend.

According to 911 logs, the dispatcher said, "The RP (reporting party) is calling saying her boyfriend beat her up. 2 weapons...an AR-16 and a knife inside the house and we're still getting further. We do have history here."

FULL LIST: Arrests of San Francisco 49ers players since 2012

Soon after the call, several police cars descended on the property on Shannon Road. Officers arrested Foster on suspicion of domestic violence, threats and possession of an assault weapon. One neighbor was surprised to see the police activity on his street.

"I just saw five or six police cars in the driveway as we drove by. People were outside roaming around," said neighbor Nick McCabe.

The 23-year old Foster just finished a solid rookie season and was expected to be a key part of the 49ers defense going forward. But Foster's future with the team may now be in jeopardy. Sunday's arrest is just the latest of his troubles. Last month, Foster was arrested in Alabama for marijuana possession, and last year at the NFL Scouting Combine, Foster submitted a diluted urine sample and was later sent home after a run-in with a hospital worker.

RELATED: 49ers linebacker arrested in Alabama

The 49ers organization didn't have much to say about this latest incident. In a statement, Vice-President of Communications Bob Lange said, "We take matters of this nature seriously and are gathering all pertinent information."

Click here for more stories and videos on the San Francisco 49ers
