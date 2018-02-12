Report: Suspected poacher mauled by lions in South Africa

A suspected poacher has apparently been mauled by lions in South Africa. According to local reports, the man's body was found inside Ingwelala Private Nature Reserve near Kruger National Park.
RELATED: Study: Africa's elephants in danger of being wiped out as poaching thrives
The man's motives for trespassing are still unclear. He was killed in an area known for rhino poaching.
Authorities are trying to figure out if the man was there to illegally kill lions when he was attacked.
RELATED: Trump admin. to reverse ban on elephant trophies from Africa
Media outlets in South Africa say much of the man's body was eaten, making it difficult to identify.
"They ate his body, nearly all of it, and just left his head and some remains," Limpopo police spokesman Moatshe Ngoepe told AFP.
Click here for more news about animals.
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalanimal newsu.s. & worldafricaafrica
pets-animalsanimalanimal newsu.s. & worldafricaafrica