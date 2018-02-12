  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In Parkmerced, San Francisco

By Hoodline
Apartment-hunting can be challenging, but there are deals to be found.

We looked at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Parkmerced via rental site Zumper to see what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now; prices are subject to change after publication.

348 Serrano Dr.




Listed at $2,750/month, this 729-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse is 8.5 percent less than the $3,007/month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Parkmerced.

Building amenities include a fitness center, outdoor space, swimming pool and on-site laundry. In the rent-controlled unit, look for central heating, hardwood flooring, great closet space and ample natural lighting. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

(See the complete listing here.)

62 Cambon Dr.




This 1BR, 1BA townhouse at 62 Cambon Dr. is listed for $2,803/month and has 707 square feet of space.

In the sunny unit, the listing promises central heating, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Building amenities include garage parking, a fitness center, a business center, outdoor space, a community garden and on-site laundry. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

19 Gonzalez Dr.



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse at 19 Gonzalez Dr., which, at 708 square feet, is going for $2,978/month.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a fitness center, a business center and on-site laundry. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Pet guardians, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.

(See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
