'The Bachelor' Arie Luyendyk Jr. talks with ABC7

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Ten women are left looking for love on "The Bachelor." And now the show is heading to Tuscany.
ABC7 Mornings anchor Natasha Zouves caught up with "Bachelor Arie."
And yes, he says a lot of footage hits the cutting room floor and things don't always air the way he remembers.
He says he's tired of being called the "Kissing Bandit."
And from Ft Lauderdale to Paris, Arie says one thing remains constant: watching the episodes on Monday nights isn't easy.
