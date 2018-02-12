  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
THE BACHELOR

'The Bachelor' Arie Luyendyk Jr. talks with ABC7

Bachelor Arie Luyendyk says watching his kissing scenes back is awkward and it may be time to move on from the moniker "The Kissing Bandit."

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Ten women are left looking for love on "The Bachelor." And now the show is heading to Tuscany.

ABC7 Mornings anchor Natasha Zouves caught up with "Bachelor Arie."

RELATED: 'The Bachelor' contestant Bekah identified as person reported missing last year

And yes, he says a lot of footage hits the cutting room floor and things don't always air the way he remembers.

He says he's tired of being called the "Kissing Bandit."

RELATED: 'The Bachelor' Arie on Bekah not missing, Italy and hometown dates

And from Ft Lauderdale to Paris, Arie says one thing remains constant: watching the episodes on Monday nights isn't easy.

You can watch Arie try to find love on "The Bachelor" as the show heads to Tuscany. That's at 8 p.m. Monday, only on ABC7.

Click here for the latest stories about "The Bachelor."
