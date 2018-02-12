  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
REAL ESTATE

Renting In the Inner Sunset: What Will $2,700 Get You?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in the Inner Sunset? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in this San Francisco neighborhood if you've got $2,700 / month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

532 Hugo St.




Listed at $2,700 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 532 Hugo Street.

Building amenities include additional storage space. The unit has a mix of carpeting and tile flooring, built-in storage features and ample natural lighting. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1266 Stanyan St.



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 1266 Stanyan St (at Stanyan Street & 17th Street). It's listed for $2,695 / month.

The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking and outdoor space. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, great cabinet space, ample storage space and plenty of natural lighting. Pets aren't permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1259 11th Ave., #5




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1259 11th Ave, which is going for $2,650 / month.

This sunny unit has hardwood floors and good closet space. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't allowed. The apartment is located in a rent-controlled building.

(See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
