  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
NORTH BAY FIRES

Tough answers lead to more questions for Santa Rosa mobile home park residents

EMBED </>More Videos

How symbolic that John Triglia likes puzzles. He has been living one since the Sonoma County Firestorm last October.

By
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
How symbolic that John Triglia likes puzzles. He has been living one since the Sonoma County Firestorm last October.

"I am still in limbo. Others call it purgatory," said Triglia.

When the fire consumed 116 residences in the Journey's End home park, he felt lucky to own one of the 44 that survived. "I thought I was lucky. Now, I sometimes think it would have been easier if I were gone," said the 91-year old former Marine and mail carrier.

RELATED: Santa Rosa mobile home park residents in limbo after North Bay Fires

Four months after the fire, he and fellow residents remain evacuated during a massive clean-up. Saturday, they learned the park owner hasn't the money to rebuild, leaving residents wondering what will happen to their surviving homes. Many may have to abandon those for a lack of the money to move them off the property.

"I don't know what we're going to do," said Theresa Udall, a retired nurse who has lived in her mobile home for fifteen years. "I have lived in five different places since the fire."

All the while, her home has sat intact and red-tagged due to environmental hazards and a lack of utilities.

If help comes, at all, it will take a long time. A local non-profit, Burbank Housing, wants to work a deal with the property's owner to buy and redevelop into an apartment house for low-income housing. Journey's End residents would have first priority.

VIDEO: North Bay fires by the numbers - timeline and statistics

"When you're 91 years old, you don't have a lot of time," said Triglia, who lives, now in the Sandman Motel, just across Highway 101. He has utilized every square inch of the place---does his dishes in the bathtub.

"It could be worse," said Triglia. "Some people are homeless. Look on the bright side."

Click here for a look at more stories and videos about the North Bay fires.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
North Bay Firesmobile homesdeadly firefatal firefirerentersSanta Rosa
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: North Bay fires by the numbers - timeline and statistics
TIMELINE: How the deadly North Bay fires unfolded in 6 hours
Legislative firefight in wake of North Bay fires
Santa Rosa mobile home residents in limbo after fires
NORTH BAY FIRES
ICYMI: Here's a look at some of this week's most memorable moments
Finding hope through poetry after North Bay firestorm
The evacuation of Oakmont Senior Living in Santa Rosa
Oakmont Senior Living responds to wrongful death lawsuit
Sonoma County leaders analyze response to North Bay Fires
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video