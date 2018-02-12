SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) --SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- 7 On Your Side's Consumer Expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.
Question 1:
Thomas from San Rafael asked: Comcast came to my home for a service visit. The technician broke my high-end stereo. It will cost $1,500 to replace. How can Comcast reimburse me?
Answer 1:
These things happen, and they have a system in place. If there was gross negligence or willful misconduct by Comcast, now known as Xfinity, they will pay for damage to property up to $500. Depending on what happened, you can file with your homeowner's or renter's policy ...or you can go to small claims court. Start by filling out the proper paperwork with Xfinity. If you run into more issues contact me here at the station.
Question 2:
E.J. from Oakland asked:I purchased over three-thousand-dollars worth of security equipment. They don't work properly at all.
I've spoken to the owner of the company, but he is not helping me.What can I do? I don't feel safe.
Answer 2:
If you buy a security system, it must offer security. No debate. Tell the company I said that. If they don't fix it on the double, I want you to contact me here at the station.
Question 3:
Richard from Hayward asked: How can I stop receiving junk mail?
Answer 3:
There are two opt outs.One for financial offers, and the other for magazines and everything else. To stop most credit card and insurance offers...go to OptOutPrescreen.com. If you want to stop direct mail offers, like catalogs ...then you go to the "mail preference service" section at DMAChoice.Org. This service will cost $2, and it will last 10 years. There is new hope on the horizon. California assemblyman, Marc Steinorth, (R-Rancho Cucamonga), introduced a bill, last week, that would require the state attorney general to maintain a "do not contact" list containing telephone numbers and mail addresses of those who do not want to receive solicitations.