  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
CARJACKING

Carjackers pointed gun at 6-year-old girl's head, mom says

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman recounts to Eyewitness News a terrifying encounter when she says carjackers threaten her family. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
It was Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Dalia Gonzalez had just returned home with their four kids, groceries in hand. They live at an apartment along Dominion Park Drive just off Kuykendahl.

She gave her oldest daughter the keys to unlock the apartment door, while she got the little ones out of the car.

RELATED: Police: Castro Valley girl leaps out of moving SUV to escape carjacker

"I was getting the groceries. I had dropped a few and then all of a sudden, I just feel someone touch my back," Gonzalez recalled.

It was a man with a gun. The next thing she knew, she said, she was in a headlock and a gun was pointed at her head.

She said she told the suspects, "I'll give you the keys. You can take whatever. Just let me get my kids out of the car,"

RELATED:Wisconsin woman jumps on hood as carjacker tries to drive off

But again, Dalia had given her keys to her oldest daughter so she didn't even have the keys on her.

Once the suspects figured out her daughter had them, Gonzalez said they went after her.

"(They) went up to my daughter and pretty much pointed the gun at her head and told her, 'Give me the keys or I'm going to shoot you,'" Gonzalez shared in terrifying detail.

RELATED:Carjacking suspect drives in reverse during wild chase through Los Angeles County

Gonzalez's 6-year-old daughter handed over the keys, while she got her other two kids out of the car.

"She was crying. She was hysterical. She told me, she can't believe, 'Mom, this guy just told me he was going to shoot me.'"

They were all unscathed. The suspects have not been arrested. Gonzalez is just grateful her family is okay.

"She did the right thing. She did what she had to do to save my children," said Will Gonzalez, Dalia Gonzalez's husband.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
carjackingthreatchildrenu.s. & worldcrimeHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CARJACKING
12 arrested in violent San Jose crime spree
Source: Suspect killed in SF officer-involved shooting was not armed
11 juveniles arrested for robberies, carjackings, burglaries in San Jose
Second escaped Santa Clara inmate captured
More carjacking
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video