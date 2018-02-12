  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Family of man fatally shot by Oakland BART officer wants to file charges

EMBED </>More Videos

Sahleem Tindle was killed on January 3 by a BART officer. The family has reviewed the body cam of the officer and are now asking the District Attorney to file criminal charges against the officer. (KGO-TV )

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The mother of a man fatally shot outside a BART station in Oakland is speaking out Monday.

Sahleem Tindle was killed on January 3 by a BART officer. The family has reviewed the body cam of the officer and are now asking the District Attorney to file criminal charges against the officer.

"He was a worthy son, he was worthy," cried Yolanda Banks-Reed, Tindle's mother.

RELATED: Man shot dead near West Oakland BART identified

She was shown the body cam video of BART officer Joseph Mateu before and after her son, 28-year-old Tindle, was shot and killed.

Initially Oakland police reported that Tindle was believed to have had a weapon in his hand, but the video seems to show otherwise.

"Actually he was unarmed and he was shot three times. He was shot while he was still on the ground with his hands up," she told ABC7 News.

The video also shows that Tindle was shot in the back.

"Just horrifying that if we weren't able to view the video, we would have been left with that and no closure, " said his older brother Karim Mayfield, who has also seen the video.

RELATED: 1 dead, 1 injured in officer-involved shooting near West Oakland BART

The incident occurred on January 3 at around 4:40 p.m. The BART officer reported hearing a gunshot outside of the West Oakland station. When he ran across the street, he saw two men fighting on the ground. One of them had been shot in the leg.

After the officer yelled for them to stop fighting, he fired at Tindle. A gun was recovered at the scene, but it's not clear who it belonged to.

The family has contacted civil rights attorney John Burris, who has also seen the body cam video.

"I didn't see anything drop from his hands, that's for sure, and also tells me police could not have seen anything in his hands at the time the shooting took place," explained Burris.

On Tuesday, the family is planning a protest outside of the West Oakland BART station at 10:30 a.m. to demand that the District Attorney file charges against the BART officer.

Meanwhile, the Oakland Police Department, which is investigating the incident, refused to comment on Monday.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
officer involved shootingofficer-involved shootingBARTfatal shootingpolice officerofficer chargedbody camerasWest OaklandOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Man shot by police near West Oakland BART identified
1 dead, 1 injured in officer-involved shooting near West Oakland BART
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video