  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
DRONES

Drones used increasingly in Fremont to track suspects, rescue stranded people

EMBED </>More Videos

In one East Bay city, drones are proving to be a helpful tool in fighting crime and in locating stranded people. Just this past weekend, a stranded hiker was found after he fell at Mission Peak. (KGO-TV)

by Janine De la Vega
FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --
In one East Bay city, drones are proving to be a helpful tool in fighting crime and in locating stranded people. Just this past weekend, a stranded hiker was found after he fell at San Francisco's Mission Peak.

In Fremont, one of the city's drones can be launched in minutes. And when seconds count, it's proven to be invaluable for the firefighters.

On Saturday, a hiker fell in a steep rocky area of Mission Peak. Firefighters launched their drone.


"We had a fire crew respond in an ATV. Unfortunately, it was down a hillside and they couldn't get a direct view on him so we used the drone to fly over the victim, take a shot of where he was, and relay that to the rescuers," said Gary Ashley, a Battalion Chief with the Fremont Fire Department.

Fremont fire started its unmanned aerial system program a year ago. It's been used in around 100 incidents, including a search to locate a car that accidentally drove into Alameda Creek. It's used at fires to help them determine how safe it is to put crews on a roof. It's even used at hazardous materials spills.

"Instead of taking time to suit firefighters up, we're able to quickly place a drone in there and quickly read what chemicals were spilled and how much," explained Ashley.

RELATED: Drones may be used to fly blood to hospitals in Palo Alto

On Sunday a drone was launched to help police look for a burglar in the Walmart parking lot in Fremont. It was able to spot the suspect a block and a half away, hiding on top of a semi truck in an area officers driving by wouldn't be able to see.

"Whether we're trying to apprehend a suspect or whether we're trying to address a natural disaster or find someone that is missing the unmanned aerial vehicle is going to give us a perspective we didn't have before," said Lieutenant Matt Snelson with the Fremont Police Department.

Police share the drone equipment with firefighters and help each each other during emergencies. So far, it's been a partnership that's proving to be successful in their mission to keep people safe.

Click here for videos shot from DroneView7.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
dronesrescuesearchsearch and rescuepoliceinvestigationFremont
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DRONES
What you need to know about drones
Sausalito closes in on drone regulations
Drone has frightening apparent close call with jet
Dancers who put spotlight on technology in San Jose for 1 night
More drones
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video