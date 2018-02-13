  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
TRAVEL

San Jose bound flight forced to evacuate at Orange County Airport has finally arrived at its destination

EMBED </>More Videos

Passengers on a Southwest flight forced to evacuate at a gate in Orange County due to smoke in the aircraft have finally landed in San Jose.

By
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KGO) --
Passengers on a Southwest flight forced to evacuate at a gate in Orange County due to smoke in the aircraft have finally landed in San Jose.

Flight 2123 landed in San Jose at 12:04 A.M. according to Southwest Airlines. It was originally scheduled to arrive at 8:10 P.M.

RELATED: Smoke inside aircraft prompts evacuation of San Jose-bound plane in SoCal

The Southwest 737 was bound for San Jose from John Wayne Airport but had not left the gate area when the smoke was observed. The airline said flight 2123 was pushing back from the gate when the ground crew observed a possible fire near the rear exterior of the aircraft. The fire was in the aircraft's auxiliary power unit.


The emergency slides were deployed and the plane's 139 passengers and five crew members were all evacuated safely and the fire was extinguished. The incident was first reported around 7:30 p.m. 5 minor injuries were reported, but none requiring a hospital transport.

Southwest Airlines has released this statement: Upon push back of the aircraft, the Captain in command of Flight #2123 with scheduled service from Orange County to San Jose received an indication by ground personnel of a possible fire near the rear exterior of aircraft. Standard protocol was initiated and evacuation slides were deployed. Local Fire and Rescue met the aircraft and the 139 passengers and five Crew Members departed the aircraft via the slides. Paramedics are onsite but no serious injuries have been reported. Local Orange County Employees are working diligently to accommodate the passengers on another aircraft to get them to their final destination this evening. As always, the Safety of our Customers and Employees is our number one priority and we regret any inconvenience the event has caused.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelJohn Wayne Airportaviationflight emergencymineta san jose international airportair travelairplaneairport newsevacuationSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
When and where is the National Cherry Blossom Festival?
Why you might want to consider travel insurance
United to issue special pet carrier tags after dog's death
Frappuccino by the Falls: Starbucks comes to Yosemite
More Travel
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video