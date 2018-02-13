  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Trump administration proposes plan to replace food stamps with food boxes

President Trump is proposing a major shake up to the program that provides more than 42 million Americans with food stamps. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
President Trump is proposing a major shake-up to the program that provides more than 42 million Americans with food stamps.

RELATED: Bay Area officials 'outraged' by Trump food stamp proposal

The President wants to replace food stamps for low income families with food boxes to save money. According to Forbes, the White House budget director is pitching the idea similar to Blue Apron-a high-end meal kit service. Each box would include pasta, peanut butter, beans and canned fruit and vegetables.

RELATED: Viral petition asks for food stamps to pay for pet food


The box would be worth about half of a recipient's monthly benefit. The White House claims the change would allow the government to save nearly $130 billion over 10 years.

