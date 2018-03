You saw former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama's official portraits unveiled Monday.They took a very modern approach to the tradition.Apparently, some people are already imagining what President Trump's official portrait will look like.And by some people - we mean Jimmy Kimmel.The comedian unveiled a parody portrait on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!It showed President Trump - flexing shirtless in front of a waving American flag."Poor Mike Pence had to check himself right into conversion therapy," Kimmel joked.