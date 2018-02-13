  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
JIMMY KIMMEL

Jimmy Kimmel unveils parody portrait of President Trump

Apparently, some people are already imagining what President Trump's official portrait will look like. And by some people - we mean Jimmy Kimmel.

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
You saw former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama's official portraits unveiled Monday.

They took a very modern approach to the tradition.

RELATED: National Portrait Gallery unveils Obama portraits

Apparently, some people are already imagining what President Trump's official portrait will look like.

And by some people - we mean Jimmy Kimmel.

The comedian unveiled a parody portrait on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

VIDEO: Portraits of California politicians

It showed President Trump - flexing shirtless in front of a waving American flag.

"Poor Mike Pence had to check himself right into conversion therapy," Kimmel joked.


