THE BACHELOR

'Bachelor' contestant Rebekah Martinez sets the record straight on missing persons mix-up

A story came out a few weeks ago that Bekah on "The Bachelor" was the same Rebekah reported missing in California by her mother. Here's what Bekah said happened.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Spoiler Alert: Bekah Martinez doesn't win "The Bachelor."

Also, Bekah Martinez isn't a missing woman. What?

A story came out a few weeks ago that Bekah on "The Bachelor" was the same Rebekah reported missing in California by her mother. It got really confusing because Bekah was never missing.

She says in November, when she got eliminated on the show but before the show aired, she spent a few weeks in the mountains "decompressing."

Her mom couldn't reach her because there was no cell service.

So mom contacted the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office.

Bekah finally told her story on Good Morning America.

"My mom called the sheriff's department to tell them that I wasn't missing. However, we didn't realize - they needed to make actual direct contact with me," said Bekah.

So, that's why for three months authorities had her listed as officially missing.

Long story long, she's fine. Except for the fact she was eliminated from "The Bachelor."

