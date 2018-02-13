  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Frozen Dessert Chain 'Chocolate Chair' Opening 5 SF Locations

Chocolate Chair's 'Dragon Breath' dessert. | Photo: Kev L./Yelp

By Hoodline
Chocolate Chair, a dessert chain that serves treats infused with liquid nitrogen, is opening five locations around San Francisco.

Originally known as "Cafe Milan," the company rebranded in 2013. Founded in Santa Clara, the chain has two outposts in Southern California.
Chocolate Chair will open soon at 4092 18th St. | Photo: Steven Bracco/Hoodline

The chain's linchpin is its trademarked Dragon Breath, which consists of puffed cereal soaked in liquid nitrogen. After popping one, customers exhale puffs of vapor.

Chocolate Chair also offers rolled Straus ice cream flash-frozen with liquid nitrogen and served with a variety of mix-ins and toppings, as well as boba, milk teas and specialty coffee drinks, like its crystal-hologram latte cappuccino.
Chocolate Chair's Castro location is under construction. | Photo: Steven Bracco/Hoodline

Chocolate Chair already has stores in Japan Center (1737 Post St.), Union Square (211 O'Farrell St.), Westfield San Francisco Centre, and at 730 Grant St. in Chinatown.

Workers are also renovating the former Easy Breezy frozen-yogurt shop at 4092 18th St. in the Castro so a franchise can open in the location.

A sign on the window indicates the store is currently hiring; interested parties should email chocoaltechairusa@gmail.com.

Thanks to tipster Al M.!

If you've noticed a new (or closing) business, text your tips to 415-220-3233 or email tips@hoodline.com.
