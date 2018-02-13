It was first period last Wednesday, as everyone rose for the pledge of allegiance, one Clovis East student decided to remain in her seat, setting off a social media firestorm.At the center of the controversy is ag teacher Ken Dias. The student named him in an incident report, claiming he publicly shamed her for not standing for the flag salute.The report claims Dias used racial slurs such as, "go back to your country" and "you're a disgrace." The school district won't comment on if Dias was disciplined but students noted he was absent on Thursday and Friday.The long-time educator is well-respected and a recipient of many awards. Parents say they are waiting to hear both sides of the story before they judge. Dias has not responded to these allegations.Many students are voicing displeasure on Twitter. Senior Tiffany Trang has been rallying students to sit during future flag salutes. She released a statement saying "remaining in our seats during the poa is a protest against racism."