I don't see anything about this in the manual ✈️#ua1175 pic.twitter.com/yTECg9fxZw — Erik Haddad (@erikhaddad) February 13, 2018

A United Airlines plane has landed safely in Hawaii after one of its engines failed over the Pacific during a flight that began in San Francisco.The damaged engine is seen in video a passenger tweeted from United Flight Airlines Flight 1175.That flight took off from San Francisco International Airport just after 9 a.m. and landed at Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, at 2:42 p.m., Bay Area time.The aircraft involved is a Boeing 777. It has two engines and is designed to fly on just one engine for more than three hours over water.