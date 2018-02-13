  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
EMERGENCY LANDING

United flight from San Francisco to Hawaii lands safely after engine fails over Pacific

A United Airlines flight has landed safely in Hawaii after one of its engines failed over the Pacific during a flight that began in San Francisco. (Erik Haddad/Twitter)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A United Airlines plane has landed safely in Hawaii after one of its engines failed over the Pacific during a flight that began in San Francisco.

RELATED: Passengers thankful for safe landing after SF to Hawaii flight's engine fails

The damaged engine is seen in video a passenger tweeted from United Flight Airlines Flight 1175.



That flight took off from San Francisco International Airport just after 9 a.m. and landed at Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, at 2:42 p.m., Bay Area time.

The aircraft involved is a Boeing 777. It has two engines and is designed to fly on just one engine for more than three hours over water.

