  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

Protest in Oakland over officer-involved death of Sahleem Tindle

EMBED </>More Videos

Dozens gathered in front of the West Oakland BART station to demand justice for the shooting death of Sahleem Tindle, killed by a BART officer in early January. The actual shooting was captured on the officer's body camera. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Dozens gathered in front of the West Oakland BART station to demand justice for the shooting death of Sahleem Tindle, killed by a BART officer in early January. The actual shooting was captured on the officer's body camera. The family has seen it and says that Tindle was not holding a gun as Oakland police have said.

"My brother puts his hands up and he turned around, he had his back turned, said LaRon Mayfield.

Mayfield has seen the body cam video that shows his brother being shot in the back by a BART officer.

VIDEO: Family of man fatally shot by Oakland BART officer wants to file charges
EMBED More News Videos

Sahleem Tindle was killed on January 3 by a BART officer. The family has reviewed the body cam of the officer and are now asking the District Attorney to file criminal charges against the officer.



The incident occurred on Jan. 3. The BART officer reported hearing a gunshot outside of the West Oakland station. When he ran across the street, he saw two men fighting. One of them had been shot in the leg.

His mother told ABC7 news the officer never identified himself before he shot her son.

"When you are in the heat of the moment of a confrontation between two men and you say 'police', then it makes a difference," said Yolanda Banks Reed during an exclusive interview with ABC7 news reporter Lyanne Melendez.

Protesters gather in Oakland, Calif. in opposition of a BART officer-involved shooting on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.



A weapon was recovered at the scene but it's not clear who it belonged to.

What is clear, according to the family is that Tindle was not holding a gun when he was shot, as police initially reported.

At today's rally, the family and friends came together to demand that Oakland police release the video.

Civil rights attorney, John Burris says he too has seen the video.


"The officer says, 'show me your hands, show me your hands' and within moments, he starts shooting and shoots Sahleem in the back, bang, bang, bang. He could not have seen a weapon of any kind," Burris told a crowd gathered outside the West Oakland BART station.

Tuesday, BART police issued a statement to say that "the BART Police Department is fully cooperating with OPD."

BART also said it would not release the video until after the investigation is done.

Burris said the District Attorney has enough evidence to prosecute BART officer, Joseph Mateu, Burris.

"You might call it reckless, it was deliberate and so it should be prosecuted, as to what level of prosecution, that's up to the D.A., but I would certainly start with murder," explained Burris.

On Tuesday, Burris filed a civil claim against the BART police department.

Click here for a look at the most recent stories about officer-involved shootings here in the Bay Area and across the country.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
crimeBARTpoliceofficer involved shootingofficer-involved shootingprotestpublic transportationshootingpolice shootingOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Family of man fatally shot by Oakland BART officer wants to file charges
1 dead, 1 injured in officer-involved shooting near West Oakland BART
Man shot by police near West Oakland BART identified
OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING
SF cops one step closer to obtaining tasers, police commission approves policy
San Francisco Police commission set to potentially approve taser policy
Bodycam video released of San Francisco officer-involved shooting
Oakland police shoot, kill man near MacArthur BART station
Concord police shoot man during traffic stop
More officer-involved shooting
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video