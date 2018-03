The Presidio in San Francisco is giving bird lovers a close-up view of a pair of nesting red-tailed hawks.The nest is a hundred feet up in blue gum eucalyptus trees -- but the exact location is being kept secret. You can observe the majestic creatures on the Presidio Trust's hawk cam. Officials say the camera will allow people to watch the hawks make a home, lay their eggs-- see them hatch and watch the young take flight.