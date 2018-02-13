  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
POLITICS

Should Election Day be a California state holiday?

EMBED </>More Videos

Should California make Election Day a state holiday? What do you think? (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Should California make Election Day a state holiday? What do you think?

South Bay Assemblyman Evan Low introduced AB 21-65 in Sacramento Monday. It would make the day of general elections in November a state holiday.

"It's important that we get as much civic participation as possible and remove as many barriers to entry so we can get a fully engaged electorate," Low said.

In 2014 California saw historically low turnout -- only 42 percent of registered voters took part in the general election.

The most common reason given by people who sat on the sidelines was work or school conflicts. State law currently allows Californians to take up to two hours off from work without losing any pay. If the bill passes, it would take effect in January -- in time for the 2020 election.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on politics.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsvotingvoter infomationholidayelectionelectionselection daySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
What Really Matters: A Protest in Pictures
Jackie Speier talks national politics with ABC7 News
Known Russian spy ship docks in Cuba
Nancy Pelosi fends off criticism that Democrats need new leadership
More Politics
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video