Should Election Day be a California state holiday?

Should California make Election Day a state holiday? What do you think?South Bay Assemblyman Evan Low introduced AB 21-65 in Sacramento Monday. It would make the day of general elections in November a state holiday."It's important that we get as much civic participation as possible and remove as many barriers to entry so we can get a fully engaged electorate," Low said.In 2014 California saw historically low turnout -- only 42 percent of registered voters took part in the general election.The most common reason given by people who sat on the sidelines was work or school conflicts. State law currently allows Californians to take up to two hours off from work without losing any pay. If the bill passes, it would take effect in January -- in time for the 2020 election.