'Lokma' Brings Mediterranean Brunch Fare To The Richmond

Lokma, a Mediterranean-focused eatery, is now serving brunch and lunch in the Outer Richmond.
Lokma is the debut restaurant from owner Emre Kabayel, a Richmond resident who wrapped up a restaurant apprenticeship last year. Kabayel told Hoodline that the menu was inspired by his upbringing in Turkey.
"We wanted to do something different," he said. "There's no breakfast place, there's no Mediterranean place" in the vicinity--especially true with the closure of Heartbaker, which recently closed nearby.
Open Tuesday through Sunday from 9am-2pm, Lokma serves light breakfast classics and novelties with a Mediterranean slant, from sweet blackberry bulgur ($8) to salads, sandwiches, and omelets ($11-13).
Strictly Mediterranean offerings on the menu include sujuk, a dry, spicy sausage, pastirma (air-cured beef), menemen (seasoned scrambled eggs), and a bulgur salad with kale, almonds and pomegranate ($11). Brunch staples are rounded out with accompaniments like feta cheese, olives, chevre, pita, and cucumber yogurt sauces.
Kabayel said Lokma will launch a dinner service "probably next month. We're working on it."
