GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Santa Cruz Warriors follow footsteps of great Golden State

The Santa Cruz Warriors arrived in 2012. They won the league championship back in 2014-15, and have been a popular attraction on the boardwalk.

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --
The Santa Cruz Warriors arrived in 2012. They won the league championship back in 2014-15, and have been a popular attraction on the boardwalk.

"A lotta love. I mean we have been selling out crowds for the last 45 games, but it has been amazing... having that opportunity to play in front of people that support what they're doing," said Santa Cruz Warriors Head Coach Aaron Miles.

The players live in a local hotel and play at the Kaiser Permanente Arena. It's not the NBA, but it's a step away.

"Guys who really want to make the NBA, guys who are right on the cusp because of a numbers game, or if it's a situation. You know, come down to the G League, it gives you another opportunity to make your dreams come true," said Warriors Guard Quinn Cook.

Quinn has a two-way contract that guarantees him 45 days on the Golden State roster. So he goes up and down for injuries, practice, and even dresses for games. He enjoys the differences, but he knows it's temporary.

"You don't want to do the commercial flights all the time, the middle seats, the roommates, the stuff like that. You want the Ritz Carlton's and charter jets," said Quinn Cook.

NBA teams can sign a G League player from any roster. When you look at Steph, KD, Klay, and Draymond, some would say you'll never be brought up. So why stick with the Dubs G League affiliate?

"I'm learning from the top guys, I'm learning from the best guys. Yeah, I could be on a whole different G League team, probably playing a lot, but I'm here getting better and my mind is even better. So when I do actually play, I'll be so much further along," said guard Najeal Young

The beauty of the Santa Cruz and Golden State Warriors is they run the same schemes and the location.

"We've got so much synergy between the two organizations. I'm in constant communication with Coach Kerr. You know, they welcome us up here anytime, and they can call and help a young coach out such as myself" said Miles.

