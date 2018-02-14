  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Family mourns man shot, killed by Vallejo police

EMBED </>More Videos

Vallejo police are identifying a man who was shot and killed by a police officer Tuesday as Ronnell Foster, 33, of Vallejo. (KGO-TV)

VALLEJO, Calif. --
Vallejo police are identifying a man who was shot and killed by a police officer Tuesday as Ronnell Foster, 33, of Vallejo.

A patrol officer tried to make an "investigative stop" of Foster, who was riding a bicycle at Marin and Florida streets in an unsafe manner around 7:40 p.m., Lt. Kenny Park said.

Foster fled on foot and the officer chased him, then a "violent physical confrontation" between the two ensued in the 400 block of Carolina Street, Park said.

The officer fired his Taser stun gun but it was ineffective and Foster forcibly took away the officer's metal flashlight and "presented" it in a threatening manner, Park said.

"The officer, fearing imminent and serious physical harm, discharged his duty firearm, striking the subject," Park said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingofficer involved shootingfightVallejo
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video