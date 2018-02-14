'Express Marriage Services' offered by Santa Clara County on Valentine's Day

Santa Clara County Clerk-Recorder’s Office offering “Express Marriage Services” for #ValentinesDay. You can fill out paperwork and get married all on the same day. pic.twitter.com/85GoGvmSOr — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) February 14, 2018

Romance is in the air on this Valentine's Day at the Santa Clara County Clerk-Recorders office in San Jose.The wedding chapel already has 17 couples scheduled for marriage ceremonies Wednesday and many more are expected."Express Marriage Services" are being offered for couples who want to marry on Valentine's Day.That means you can fill out the paperwork and get married all on the same day.Sixty-one couples were married on Valentine's day last year. Twenty-three marriages take place on a normal day at the Clerk-Recorder's office.Florists say Valentine's Day is their busiest day of the year."We look at it as stems and we have about 50,000 roses going out today," said Christopher Citti, Vice-President of Citti Florist in Campbell, San Jose and Santa Clara.Citti's Florist has 50 drivers making about 2,000 deliveries Wednesday.Roses are the most popular flower, followed by tulips and lilies.