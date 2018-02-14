  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Consumer Catch-up: Hair dryer recall, phone security threat, dog food recall

Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side have consumer stories you should know about for Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018.

Hair dryer recall

ISO Beauty is recalling about 73,000 hair dryers. The cord on the devices can become brittle and potentially burn the user.

The recall includes the Ionic Pro 2000 and 2000W hair dryers, sold under the ISO and Proliss brand names. They were sold in several colors, including: black, white, white pearl, peacock, white zebra, pink leopard, blue, and giraffe.

The company received 35 reports of sparking or smoking hair dryers. Twice the reports included flames coming from the device. Three people were burned on their hands or fingers.

Customers should stop using the hair dryers and contact the company for a replacement credit.

Smartphone security threat

U.S. intelligence agencies are warning against China's two leading tech companies that could be a security threat against American consumers.

Officials from the CIA, NSA, FBI and Defense Intelligence Agency do not recommend Americans use products from Chinese companies Huawei or ZTE.

Of Huawei, FBI Director Chris Wray said, "It provides the capacity to maliciously modify or steal information. And it provides the capacity to conduct undetected espionage."

In 2012 U.S. officials investigated both companies and found they are influenced by the Chinese government, and that the telecommunications gear they sell may be compromised.

Dog food recall

The FDA is investigating, after multiple recalls from dog food company Arrow Reliance, Inc. The recalls include some raw pet foods under the brands Darwin's Natural Pet Products and ZooLogics Pet Food.

In the past few months, the FDA says they are looking into four recalls and multiple complaints about the pet foods. Each time, samples of the food tested positive for either Salmonella or Listeria.

There are six complaints of illness and death in animals that ate the products. So far, Arrow Reliance has only notified customers of the issue, but not made any public announcement of the recalls.

The most recent recall from Saturday, Feb. 10 includes the following pet foods: ZooLogics Duck with Vegetable Meals for Dogs (Lot #41957) and ZooLogics Chicken with Vegetable Meals for Dogs (Lot #41567).

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

