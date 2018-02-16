  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
7 ON YOUR SIDE

Ask Finney: Spring break deals, disability benefits, SF parking rules

EMBED </>More Videos

7 On Your Side's Consumer expert Michael Finney answers your questions, every weekday on ABC7 Mornings. Submit your video questions and tune in at 6 a.m.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
7 On Your Side's Consumer expert Michael Finney answers your questions, every weekday on ABC7 Mornings. Submit your video questions and tune in at 6 a.m.
Question 1:
Katrina from Los Gatos asked: I just found out I can take some time off to go on spring break next month. How hard is it going to be to find an affordable vacation package with only weeks to spare?

Answer 1:
You can probably still get some pretty good deals on flights, but hotels could cost you. My advice at this point is to pick the kind of vacation you want, not the destination. If you want beach, check for flights to Hawaii, Mexico and the Caribbean. If you want Europe, don't pick a country. Pick the best airline prices.

Question 2:
John from Milpitas asked: I hurt my back and applied for disability benefits more than a month ago and haven't heard anything back yet from the state. How long does it take?
Answer 2:
There may be an issue. The state promises to get back with benefits information within two weeks. So, call and make sure all of your paperwork is in order and the process is underway. Now, it can take longer if the state investigates the claim. But, they should be able to give you an approximate date.

Question 3:
Timothy from San Francisco asked: I bought a car for my son to work on in his free time, which he'll drive when he's 16 this summer. I was told I can't legally park it on the street. Is this true?

Answer 3:
That is probably true. Parking on the street is for temporary parking, not permanent storage and definitely not for mechanical work. If the car is not licensed, it probably can't be there at all. You'll be ticketed for sure and probably towed. If it is licensed, most cities have a three day rule. It can be towed after three days if parked in the same spot. Many locations do not allow any mechanical work to be done on the road other than emergency services like flat tires, that type of thing.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingdisabilitydisability issuesparkingcartraveltravel tips7 On Your Sideconsumerconsumer concernsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Earplay concert, Super Duper Burgers
Why you might want to consider travel insurance
Tragic pet incidents point to need to protect pets while traveling
Consumer Catch-up: iHeartMedia bankruptcy, Apple parental help
More 7 On Your Side
SHOPPING
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Earplay concert, Super Duper Burgers
Costco offering 'Military Hour' shopping event
How long you've got to use Toys 'R' Us gift cards
Toys 'R' Us closing: Social media gets nostalgic
Here's why taking a bath was risking disaster for a Bay Area couple
More Shopping
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video