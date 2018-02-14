Florida students use social media to document horrific school shooting

Students trapped on a Florida high school campus documented the horror on social media and used it to reassure loved ones after news of the violence spread.From Snapchat to Twitter, students took to social media to let people know they were safe, or to simply relay the horror that was taking place.Parents embraced their children who escaped the campus unharmed. Social media captured a stream of police cars rushing to the school, a helicopter called in for additional support.Later, photos of students hiding in classrooms began to surface. One said, "My school is being shot up and I am locked inside."Another student captured the terrifying sounds of gunshots. Police officers corralled students into the auditorium. Others sought refuge in a closet.A teacher told CNN that at first, they thought it may have been a drill. The school recently had undergone training for these situations.