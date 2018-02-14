  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
CHOOSE KINDNESS

Teen mental health resources page

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Depression, anxiety, eating disorders, bullying. Teens these days face so many issues and mental health conditions. That's why ABC7 has put together a list of resources to help you and your family.

RELATED: Suicide and mental health resource page

Department of Homeland Security
Suspicious activity is any observed behavior that could indicate terrorism or terrorism-related crime. Click here to learn more about the Department of Homeland Security's "See Something, Say Something" campaign.

Alameda

Girls Inc. of Alameda County
(510) 357-5515
510 16th Street, Oakland, CA 94612
info@girlsinc-alameda.org
https://girlsinc-alameda.org/our-story/

Crisis Support Services of Alameda County: 24-hour crisis line
1-800-309-2131
http://www.crisissupport.org/

The California Youth Crisis Line
24 hour : 1-800-843-5200
Phone: (916) 514-4464
info@calyouth.org

San Francisco

STOMP Out Bullying
877 602 8559
http://www.stompoutbullying.org/index.php/information-and-resources/

No Bully
Phone: 415-767-0070
Address: 1012 Torney Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94129
https://www.nobully.org/

Committee for Children
800-634-4449
info@cfchildren.org
http://www.cfchildren.org/programs/bullying-prevention/
http://www.cfchildren.org/wp-content/uploads/programs/docs/sel-bullying-paper.pdf

Parent's Place

415-359-2443 (San Francisco)
650-688-3040 (Peninsula)
415-491-7959 (Marin)
707-303-1520 (Sonoma County)
https://parentsplace.jfcs.org/find-help/learn/bullying-prevention/

Kidpower
(800) 467-6997
safety@kidpower.org
https://www.kidpower.org/bullying/

Santa Clara

Violence Prevention Program
1400 Parkmoor Avenue, Suite 120 B
San Jose, CA 95126
Phone: (408) 793-2700
Fax: (408) 793-2731
https://www.sccgov.org/sites/phd/Pages/phd.aspx

YMCA Anti-Bullying Resources
Project Cornerstone
80 Saratoga Ave. Santa Clara, CA 95051
Phone: 408-351-6482
http://www.projectcornerstone.org/html/ideasresources.html

StopBullying.gov
https://www.stopbullying.gov/

The School Bully Can Take A Toll On Your Child's Mental Health:
http://santaclara.networkofcare.org/veterans/library/article.aspx?id=545

Social Media Cyber-bullying: Online Safety and Security Tips for Children, Teens and Young Adults:
https://www.cctvcameraworld.com/social-media-cyber-bullying-child-teen-safety-security-tips.html

EMQ Child/Adolescent Mobile Crisis Program
24- hour: 408-379-9085 1-877-412-7474
24-hour, mobile crisis intervention service for Santa Clara Country children and adolescents under age 18 in acute psychological crisis. It provides multilingual (Spanish, Vietnamese, Hindi, Farsi, French, Telegu, Tamil, Gujarati, Marathi, American Sign Language, Hebrew, and German), community-based intervention, evaluation, and links children and families with other community agencies for long term care and assistance.

Contact Cares Teen Crisis Line
408-850-6140
Bill Willson Center's health, relationship, crisis, and information referral line for teens and young adults. This is a dispatch service that connects the caller directly to needed services, including emergency treatment and transitional housing.

24-Hour Teen Hotline
650-579-0353

National Youth Crisis Hotline
800-448-3000

Sonoma

The National School Safety Center
805 373 9977
info@schoolsafety.us
http://www.schoolsafety.us/

Social Advocates for Youth
24 hour emergency hotline : (888) 729-0012
Phone: (707) 544-3299
2447 Summerfield Rd. Santa Rosa, CA 95405
https://www.saysc.org/counseling/

National Youth Crisis Hotline
(800) 442-HOPE (4673)

Sonoma County Crisis Stabilization Unit
800-746-8181

Bullying can take a toll on teen mental health. If you or your loved ones are dealing with suicidal thoughts or mental health issues, click here for some organizations that offer help and hope.

Click here for tips on how to "Choose Kindness" where you live.
