Teen mental health resources page

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Depression, anxiety, eating disorders, bullying. Teens these days face so many issues and mental health conditions. That's why ABC7 has put together a list of resources to help you and your family.
Alameda
Girls Inc. of Alameda County
(510) 357-5515
510 16th Street, Oakland, CA 94612
info@girlsinc-alameda.org
https://girlsinc-alameda.org/our-story/
Crisis Support Services of Alameda County: 24-hour crisis line
1-800-309-2131
http://www.crisissupport.org/
The California Youth Crisis Line
24 hour : 1-800-843-5200
Phone: (916) 514-4464
info@calyouth.org
San Francisco
STOMP Out Bullying
877 602 8559
http://www.stompoutbullying.org/index.php/information-and-resources/
No Bully
Phone: 415-767-0070
Address: 1012 Torney Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94129
https://www.nobully.org/
Committee for Children
800-634-4449
info@cfchildren.org
http://www.cfchildren.org/programs/bullying-prevention/
http://www.cfchildren.org/wp-content/uploads/programs/docs/sel-bullying-paper.pdf
Parent's Place
415-359-2443 (San Francisco)
650-688-3040 (Peninsula)
415-491-7959 (Marin)
707-303-1520 (Sonoma County)
https://parentsplace.jfcs.org/find-help/learn/bullying-prevention/
Kidpower
(800) 467-6997
safety@kidpower.org
https://www.kidpower.org/bullying/
Santa Clara
Violence Prevention Program
1400 Parkmoor Avenue, Suite 120 B
San Jose, CA 95126
Phone: (408) 793-2700
Fax: (408) 793-2731
https://www.sccgov.org/sites/phd/Pages/phd.aspx
YMCA Anti-Bullying Resources
Project Cornerstone
80 Saratoga Ave. Santa Clara, CA 95051
Phone: 408-351-6482
http://www.projectcornerstone.org/html/ideasresources.html
StopBullying.gov
https://www.stopbullying.gov/
The School Bully Can Take A Toll On Your Child's Mental Health:
http://santaclara.networkofcare.org/veterans/library/article.aspx?id=545
Social Media Cyber-bullying: Online Safety and Security Tips for Children, Teens and Young Adults:
https://www.cctvcameraworld.com/social-media-cyber-bullying-child-teen-safety-security-tips.html
EMQ Child/Adolescent Mobile Crisis Program
24- hour: 408-379-9085 1-877-412-7474
24-hour, mobile crisis intervention service for Santa Clara Country children and adolescents under age 18 in acute psychological crisis. It provides multilingual (Spanish, Vietnamese, Hindi, Farsi, French, Telegu, Tamil, Gujarati, Marathi, American Sign Language, Hebrew, and German), community-based intervention, evaluation, and links children and families with other community agencies for long term care and assistance.
Contact Cares Teen Crisis Line
408-850-6140
Bill Willson Center's health, relationship, crisis, and information referral line for teens and young adults. This is a dispatch service that connects the caller directly to needed services, including emergency treatment and transitional housing.
24-Hour Teen Hotline
650-579-0353
National Youth Crisis Hotline
800-448-3000
Sonoma
The National School Safety Center
805 373 9977
info@schoolsafety.us
http://www.schoolsafety.us/
Social Advocates for Youth
24 hour emergency hotline : (888) 729-0012
Phone: (707) 544-3299
2447 Summerfield Rd. Santa Rosa, CA 95405
https://www.saysc.org/counseling/
National Youth Crisis Hotline
(800) 442-HOPE (4673)
Sonoma County Crisis Stabilization Unit
800-746-8181
