  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
BROCK TURNER

Note to Stanford professor threatens 'I am going to treat you like Emily Doe'

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC7 News has learned the envelope was addressed to Professor Michelle Dauber, who has led the recall effort of Judge Aaron Persky, who presided over the Brock Turner trial. (KGO-TV)

By
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
Stanford law professor, Michele Dauber, received a threatening letter containing white powder Wednesday. She opened the package in the law school faculty lounge and immediately called authorities.

Stanford Public Safety officers and the Palo Alto Fire Department responded and shut down two rooms in the Neukom Building of the Law School.

Stanford later released this statement: "Stanford University Public Safety officials have confirmed that Santa Clara County hazardous materials professionals have tested a white substance received by a faculty member at the Law School on Wednesday and confirmed that it is an inert powder that poses no health concern."

Professor Dauber released the content of the note. It read: "Since you are going to disrobe Persky, I am going to treat you like 'Emily Doe'. Let's see what kind of sentencing I get for being a rich white male."

Dauber is the chair of the Recall Judge Persky campaign.

RELATED: Stanford professor receives envelope containing white powder, rape threat

Judge Aaron Persky came under fire after sentencing Stanford swimmer Brock Turner to six months in jail. Turner was convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman at a party on campus. The victim is known as Emily Doe.

In a statement, Dauber said, "Today is not the first time I have a received a rape threat focused around my effort to defend sexual assault survivors and recall Judge Aaron Persky.

It is the first time I received a rape threat accompanied with an unknown white powder that is intended to harm or scare me. We can not stand for these type of actions that occurred today or allow people to blame the survivors of sexual assault. We are not going to back down. On June 5, voters will vote to recall Judge Persky and say 'enough is enough."

Click here for more stories and video related to the Brock Turner case.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
evacuationcollegesafetyschool safetythreatrapeBrock TurnerStanford UniversityPalo Alto
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Stanford professor receives envelope containing white powder, rape threat
BROCK TURNER
Stanford students protest 'silencing' of Brock Turner victim
Stanford professor receives envelope containing white powder, rape threat
Santa Clara Co. to hold special election to recall Judge Persky
Effort to recall judge in Stanford sexual assault case heads to ballot
More Brock Turner
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video