Note to Stanford professor threatens 'I am going to treat you like Emily Doe'

Stanford law professor, Michele Dauber, received a threatening letter containing white powder Wednesday. She opened the package in the law school faculty lounge and immediately called authorities.Stanford Public Safety officers and the Palo Alto Fire Department responded and shut down two rooms in the Neukom Building of the Law School.Stanford later released this statement:Professor Dauber released the content of the note. It read:Dauber is the chair of the Recall Judge Persky campaign.Judge Aaron Persky came under fire after sentencing Stanford swimmer Brock Turner to six months in jail. Turner was convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman at a party on campus. The victim is known as Emily Doe.In a statement, Dauber said, "Today is not the first time I have a received a rape threat focused around my effort to defend sexual assault survivors and recall Judge Aaron Persky.It is the first time I received a rape threat accompanied with an unknown white powder that is intended to harm or scare me. We can not stand for these type of actions that occurred today or allow people to blame the survivors of sexual assault. We are not going to back down. On June 5, voters will vote to recall Judge Persky and say 'enough is enough."