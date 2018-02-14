  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Families grieve as 2 accused of killing Livermore woman appear in court

A man and a woman accused of murdering a teenage girl and leaving her on the side of the road to die appeared in court Wednesday. (KGO-TV)

by Kate Larsen
TRACY, Calif. (KGO) --
A man and a woman accused of murdering a teenage girl and leaving her on the side of the road to die appeared in court Wednesday.

RELATED: Father of woman fatally stabbed in Livermore says daughter brought herself justice

Daniel Gross, 19, and Melissa Leonardo, 25, were both charged with murdering 19-year-old Lizette Cuesta.

An employee at a Tracy Carl's Jr. confirmed the three worked together at the restaurant together. It's located close to Cuesta's father's home.

"It's a tragedy. Nobody is ever prepared for stuff like this," said Lizette's father Ray before he and his family showed up to a court hearing in Dublin Wednesday.

Gross and Leonardo's families were also in the courtroom -- visibly upset.

RELATED: Friends, family mourn 19-year-old Livermore homicide victim

During the arraignment, with all three families sitting feet from one another, a woman sitting behind Ray jumped up and shouted, "You'll get what you deserve."

Investigators allege Gross used a knife to stab Cuesta multiple times. She was found bleeding Monday morning along Livermore's Tesla Road.

Alameda County Sheriffs say Cuesta lived long enough to tell them the names of her attackers.

RELATED: Neighbors describe moments as Livermore murder suspects arrested

Knowing this, Ray said his daughter was strong until the end. "She never gave up. She brought herself justice. She made sure the people got caught, to pay for what they did," Ray told ABC7 News. "It won't bring her back, but at least they're not out there running around on the streets."

Gross and Leonardo are being held at Santa Rita jail in Dublin and are expected back in court Thursday.
