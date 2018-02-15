  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: Spending cutbacks, mortgage rates climb, boosting financial well-being

(Credit: Shutterstock)

By
Spending dips to kick off 2018

Spending dropped last month, in the biggest decline in 11 months. Americans cut back in January, holding off on purchasing cars, furniture, and other items.

The change pushed down retail sales by three tenths of a percent. It's the largest setback since a half a percent fall in February of 2017.

The slowdown comes after three months of robust spending from September through November, which fueled the best holiday sales in a decade.

Mortgage rates climbing

It is getting more expensive to borrow to buy a home. Mortgage rates jumped this week to the highest level in almost four years, at the prospect of higher inflation.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said average rates on a 30-year, fixed rate mortgage rose to 4.38% this week. That's the highest since April 2014.

On a 15-year, fixed rate loan, rates rose to 3.84%.

Higher wages and rising prices are worrying some investors about inflation picking up. That led to the higher interest rates.

Community helps financial well-being

Being involved in some type of community may help you feel more secure financially.

That's according to a new study from life insurer MassMutual. The study surveyed 10,000 Americans.

The findings show that more than half of people involved in a community, 53%, helped out someone else during a tough financial time. Three in five people who said community involvement was important to them, also said they are confident in their financial future.

Almost half - 48% - of those surveyed said they believe that communities improve their finances.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Web copy written by Miranda Dotson
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
business7 On Your Sideu.s. & worldconsumerconsumer concernsmoneymortgage ratesSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Earplay concert, Super Duper Burgers
Why you might want to consider travel insurance
Tragic pet incidents point to need to protect pets while traveling
Consumer Catch-up: iHeartMedia bankruptcy, Apple parental help
More 7 On Your Side
BUSINESS
Culture clash over Mill Valley Depot
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
'CorePower Yoga' Seeks Approval For Church & Duboce Studio
Why Jimmy Kimmel is calling out the Trump Store
Popular pacifier, teether holders recalled due to choking concerns
More Business
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos