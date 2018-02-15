The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In The Embarcadero, Right Now

Via rental site Zumper, we looked at studios and 1-bedroom apartments in the area to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
240 Lombard St., #931
Listed at $3,100/month, this 600-square-foot 1BR/1BA condo at 240 Lombard St. is 11.4 percent less than the $3,499/month median rent for a comparable unit in the area.
The building features assigned parking, fitness and business centers, concierge service, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. Inside the furnished unit, expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Pet guardians, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
220 Lombard St.
This studio apartment at 220 Lombard St. is listed for $3,200/month.
The building features assigned parking and a business center. Furnished, the unit comes with stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring and plenty of natural lighting. No cats or dogs are permitted.
111 Chestnut St.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 111 Chestnut St. that's renting for $3,300/month.
Amenities include assigned parking, a fitness center and an elevator. In the seventh-floor unit, the listing promises a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
