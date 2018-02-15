  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In The Embarcadero, Right Now

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Finding a new apartment for a reasonable price is a challenge, but what does the low-end pricing on a rental in the Embarcadero look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

Via rental site Zumper, we looked at studios and 1-bedroom apartments in the area to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

240 Lombard St., #931




Listed at $3,100/month, this 600-square-foot 1BR/1BA condo at 240 Lombard St. is 11.4 percent less than the $3,499/month median rent for a comparable unit in the area.

The building features assigned parking, fitness and business centers, concierge service, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. Inside the furnished unit, expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Pet guardians, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

220 Lombard St.




This studio apartment at 220 Lombard St. is listed for $3,200/month.

The building features assigned parking and a business center. Furnished, the unit comes with stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring and plenty of natural lighting. No cats or dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

111 Chestnut St.



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 111 Chestnut St. that's renting for $3,300/month.

Amenities include assigned parking, a fitness center and an elevator. In the seventh-floor unit, the listing promises a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
