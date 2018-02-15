  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Oakland Weekend: The Buck, Wine & Bingo, Gramatik At The Fox, More

Photo: Fox Theater/Facebook

By Hoodline
For cuffed people, the weekend after Valentine's Day is a chance to extend the holiday, but for well-adjusted, romantically unencumbered Oaklanders, it's another opportunity to relax and unwind. (Besides, you never know who'll you'll run into when you're out and about.)

Start the weekend early tonight at Uptown Nightclub's My Spooky Valentine, an evening of live music, romance and comedy "for all the Goths who celebrate!" In Jack London Square, Rosenblum Cellars is hosting adults for bingo and wine tasting.

Fox Theater has three live shows--tonight, trip-hop DJ/producer Gramatik takes the stage with opening acts Haywyre, MOME and Balkan Bump. Also this weekend, Lettuce and The Motet and M & Cashmere Cat: The Mew Tour.

Tomorrow, it's Ladies' Choice: 3rd Friday Happy Hour with DJ Mexican Spitfire at The Legionnaire Saloon, and Saturday's Oakland Zoo's Kid's Night Out! Parent's Night Off! is one date night option that doesn't require a babysitter.

On Sunday, the whole family can head to The Buck at Jack London Square, where local vendors display and sell products alongside the farmers market.

Here's a look at other events happening around The Town over the next few days:

Thursday, February 15







Friday, February 16








Saturday, February 17






Sunday, February 18







For a full list of what's going on around town this weekend and beyond, don't forget to check hoodline.com/events.

Is your event missing? Submit it for free for the chance to see it featured in our next events roundup.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlineOakland
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Bay Area Weekend Events: St. Patrick's Day Parade, Presidio Picnic
Bayview Block Could Be Renamed After Neighborhood Icon
Help for veterans of all eras, and their families
More than 500 attend gala to benefit Camp Okizu
Allies in action: Local help with complicated issues
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos