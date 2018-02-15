Oakland Weekend: The Buck, Wine & Bingo, Gramatik At The Fox, More

Start the weekend early tonight at Uptown Nightclub's My Spooky Valentine, an evening of live music, romance and comedy "for all the Goths who celebrate!" In Jack London Square, Rosenblum Cellars is hosting adults for bingo and wine tasting.
Fox Theater has three live shows--tonight, trip-hop DJ/producer Gramatik takes the stage with opening acts Haywyre, MOME and Balkan Bump. Also this weekend, Lettuce and The Motet and M & Cashmere Cat: The Mew Tour.
Tomorrow, it's Ladies' Choice: 3rd Friday Happy Hour with DJ Mexican Spitfire at The Legionnaire Saloon, and Saturday's Oakland Zoo's Kid's Night Out! Parent's Night Off! is one date night option that doesn't require a babysitter.
On Sunday, the whole family can head to The Buck at Jack London Square, where local vendors display and sell products alongside the farmers market.
Here's a look at other events happening around The Town over the next few days:
Thursday, February 15
Friday, February 16
Saturday, February 17
Sunday, February 18
