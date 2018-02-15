Celebrate the Year of the Dog, Edible Cookie Dough and other weekend fun

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyper-local neighborhood website to find weekend activities in and around the Bay Area.
"Swipe Right" Improv Show
Dating can be pretty tough in San Francisco. Does it feel like you're always swiping through the same people?
Meet some new faces this weekend at "Swipe Right".
It's a one hour late night Improv show about the craziness of online dating and the search for love in San Francisco.
See the show by Un-Scripted Theater Company in Lower Nob Hill, Saturdays at 10 p.m. through April 14th.
That's so DOUGHP!
Try the newest "it" dessert: edible cookie dough! It looks just like ice cream but it's safe-to-eat dough.
"I was vegan for a few years and I found a really great substitute for raw eggs, so I had this safe to eat but butter-filled indulgent recipe that could give people the cookie dough they've always wanted," says DOUGHP Founder and Cookie Dough Enthusiast Kelsey Witherow.
The entrepreneur followed her sweet tooth and traded in her tech job to start her cookie dough shop, DOUGHP (read "dope"). This Saturday, February 17th stop by DOUGHP from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. for their grand opening celebration! There's discounts for locals and a buy-one-get-one offer if you share their event page.
You may have seen DOUGHP around: it was once a food truck and pop-up concept, but their new brick and mortar location is even more doughp.
DOUGHP is located at Pier 39 on the 2nd Level right next to Crab House.
Year of the Dog
Happy New Year!
The Chinese Lunar New Year starts Friday, February 16th.
2018 is the Year of the Dog, according to Chinese tradition.
If your zodiac year is the dog, don't jump for joy quite yet: The Chinese believe it's unlucky to match the zodiac year and means you should navigate life cautiously in 2018.
To learn more about the Chinese Lunar Year and find your zodiac sign, click here.
Meanwhile, there are festivities to ring in the New Year being held all around San Francisco, including at the Asian Art Museum.
The Museum will host a day long celebration on Sunday - local favorite Red Panda Acrobats will perform.
