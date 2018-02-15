  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
FOOD & DRINK

'Sizzling Pot King' Brings Chinese Dry Pot Cuisine To SoMa

Photo: Beira J./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Chinese spot has opened in SoMa. The fresh addition, called Sizzling Pot King, is located at 139 8th St. (between Natoma & Minna).

This newcomer--which has locations in Sunnyvale, Fremont, San Diego; Seattle, Washington; and Chicago, Illinois--specializes in customizable dry pot dishes.

Customers start by selecting from an array of options like griddle-cooked beef tongue, catfish, chicken, rabbit, snails, or pork ribs. After choosing a bowl size and selecting their spice level, dishes are rounded out by picking a flavor profile like sweet and sour, garlic, or seafood.

Each dish comes with a variety of sides, including potato, celery, cauliflower, and soy bean sprouts.
Photo: Sizzling Pot King/Yelp

Indecisive diners can select a combo option that lets them choose any two items with the exception of crawfish, lobster or crab.

With a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, Sizzling Pot King has already made a good impression.

Wen P., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot, said their meal was "very delicious. My friend and I ordered catfish and frog mixed pot. Everything in the pot is just on point! The service is also good. Will be back!"

For Jason C., "this business is essentially the one for Chinese. I tried its Cupertino shop earlier and it was pretty nice."

Sizzling Pot King is open daily from 5pm-10pm.
