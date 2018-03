'Sizzling Pot King' Brings Chinese Dry Pot Cuisine To SoMa

A new Chinese spot has opened in SoMa. The fresh addition, called Sizzling Pot King , is located at 139 8th St. (between Natoma & Minna).This newcomer--which has locations in Sunnyvale, Fremont, San Diego; Seattle, Washington; and Chicago, Illinois--specializes in customizable dry pot dishes.Customers start by selecting from an array of options like griddle-cooked beef tongue, catfish, chicken, rabbit, snails, or pork ribs. After choosing a bowl size and selecting their spice level, dishes are rounded out by picking a flavor profile like sweet and sour, garlic, or seafood.Each dish comes with a variety of sides, including potato, celery, cauliflower, and soy bean sprouts.Indecisive diners can select a combo option that lets them choose any two items with the exception of crawfish, lobster or crab.With a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, Sizzling Pot King has already made a good impression.Wen P., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot, said their meal was "very delicious. My friend and I ordered catfish and frog mixed pot. Everything in the pot is just on point! The service is also good. Will be back!"For Jason C. , "this business is essentially the one for Chinese. I tried its Cupertino shop earlier and it was pretty nice."