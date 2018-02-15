  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
FLU

Health officials say flu shot remains best defense

EMBED </>More Videos

After so much back-and-forth over the effectiveness of this year's flu vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control has now released its findings, and the estimates come as no surprise to experts who have been tracking the season. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
After so much back-and-forth over the effectiveness of this year's flu vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control has now released its findings, and the estimates come as no surprise to experts who have been tracking the season.

The CDC says getting the flu shot will help reduce your risk of catching the disease by one-third. However, the vaccine is only 35 percent effective against this season's most dominant strain: H3N2.

RELATED: 3-year-old Muncie, Ind. Girl dies days after being hospitalized with flu-like symptoms

Despite these numbers, officials are urging the public to get vaccinated if they haven't already done so.

"The flu shot helps prime the immune system, and gives it the tools it needs to fight the disease if you get it," says Dr. Alexei Wagner, assistant director of adult emergency medicine at Stanford Hospital.

RELATED: What to do when you catch the flu

Wagner told ABC7 News there's been a decrease in the number of patients with flu-like symptoms admitted to Stanford over the past month. Those who get the flu shot tend to recover much quicker.

"It may not be perfect in preventing the disease, but it certainly reduces the risk of death if you were to get it," said Wagner.

RELATED: Mom dies from flu complications after refusing Tamiflu due to cost

San Jose's Santa Clara Valley Medical Center has also seen a steady decline in cases week-to-week since the first of the year. However, the flu season will likely continue for another one to three months, according to experts. Earlier this week, another flu-related death was reported to the Santa Clara County Public Health Department, bringing the total count to seven people, under the age of 65, since the season began.

Many groups, including the San Jose Unified School District, are taking the flu threat seriously.

RELATED: Drug maker claims new pill can wipe out flu virus in one day

"At night, our custodians and our operations people are diligently going school-to-school to clean classrooms where children have influenza symptoms," says SJUSD Chief Nurse Melinda Landau.

State public health officials will release an update on the number of flu-related deaths on Friday.

RELATED: Nationwide flu outbreak showing no signs of easing up, 4 more deaths reported

Click here for more stories about the flu.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthfluflu deathu.s. & worldvirusvaccinesflu preventionflu seasoncdcSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
3-year-old girl dies days after being hospitalized with flu-like symptoms
What to do when you catch the flu
Mom dies from flu complications after refusing Tamiflu due to cost
Drug maker claims new pill can wipe out flu virus in one day
Nationwide flu outbreak showing no signs of easing up
FLU
Flu activity decreasing in California, nationwide
Teen first diagnosed with flu finds out it's cancer
3-year-old girl dies days after being hospitalized with flu-like symptoms
Mom dies from flu complications after refusing Tamiflu due to cost
More flu
HEALTH & FITNESS
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Alameda Health teaching public how to stop bleeding
CA medical cannabis provides legal immunity in AZ court case
State now investigating SF fertility clinic; new lawsuit filed
7-year-old with brain tumor gets wish to be Sunnyvale cop
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video