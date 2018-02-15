  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
COMMUNITY & EVENTS

ABC7 Mornings' Jessica Castro emcees luncheon kicking off SF March of Dimes

ABC7 Mornings Anchor Jessica Castro speaks at a luncheon to kick off the San Francisco March of Dimes March for Babies on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
ABC7 Mornings Anchor Jessica Castro emceed a very special day on Thursday. She spoke at the kickoff luncheon for the San Francisco March of Dimes March for Babies.

The march raises money to expand programs and educate medical professionals to make sure that moms and babies get the best possible care.

The march takes place on Saturday, April 28 in San Francisco.

Click here for more information.

