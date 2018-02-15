Their story brought tears to my eyes. In memory of their first 👶🏻 they take up #marchforbabies cause: safe pregnancies + healthy babies. pic.twitter.com/eG8FHBGbib — Jessica Castro (@JessicaABC7) February 15, 2018

ABC7 Mornings Anchor Jessica Castro emceed a very special day on Thursday. She spoke at the kickoff luncheon for the San Francisco March of Dimes March for Babies.The march raises money to expand programs and educate medical professionals to make sure that moms and babies get the best possible care.The march takes place on Saturday, April 28 in San Francisco.