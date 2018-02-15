  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
MARVEL

'Black Panther' premiere in Oakland delights, inspires fans

EMBED </>More Videos

Lines went around the block at Oakland's Grand Lake Theatre for a movie that's taken on a meaning far beyond its Blockbuster status -- Marvel Studios' "Black Panther." (KGO-TV)

by Kate Larsen
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Lines went around the block at Oakland's Grand Lake Theatre for a movie that's taken on a meaning far beyond its Blockbuster status -- Marvel Studios' "Black Panther."

RELATED: 'Black Panther' director has Oakland roots

"This is really like a historical moment to have our superheroes that look like us right here in Oakland," said Carlotta Brown of the East Oakland Collective.

There were cheers as the movie started -- it opens with a scene in Oakland, the birthplace of "Black Panther" director and co-writer, Ryan Coogler.

"At the heart of this film, it's about -- it's not about a superhero. It's about a king, and that king is a politician. And that politician in a country that doesn't always agree," said Coogler at a press junket for the film.

RELATED: Why 'Black Panther' means so much to African-Americans

Based on the comic book, Marvel's "Black Panther" features a primarily African-American cast. It's also the first major superhero film with a black protagonist, a powerful message to 7-year-old Khensu Redmond.

"His outfit is metal, so when he's in his suit he can't be destroyed," Redmond said.

Like many at the theater, Redmond and his brother, Abi, wore traditional African attire. "We're wearing dashiki clothes," he said.

When asked why that was important at the premiere, Redmond added, "Because our ancestors are from Africa."

Coogler even stopped by the theater to speak with the audience and thank them for coming to see the film in Oakland.

Screenings in Oakland and across the country are serving as fundraisers to raise money for kids to see the movie.

Click here for more stories related to Marvel Comics.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviemovie newsmarvel comicscomic booksuperheroesAfrican AmericansculturemarvelSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
'Black Panther' director has Oakland roots
Cal State East Bay asst. professor discusses 'Black Panther'
$300,000+ raised for kids to see 'Black Panther'
Why 'Black Panther' means so much to African-Americans
MARVEL
Warriors' JaVale McGee takes dozens of Oakland kids to see 'Black Panther'
Disney donates $1M to youth STEM programs in celebration of 'Black Panther'
Atlanta's airport offers 'flights' to Wakanda
Twitter bots post fake assault claims to deter 'Black Panther' viewings
PHOTOS: Dazzling African fashion at 'Black Panther' premieres
More marvel
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Modesto opera singer hoping to make a splash on 'American Idol'
SF Weekend: St. Patrick's Day, Presidio Picnic, Mayoral Candidate Forum, More
Disney parks prepare for Pixar celebration
Disneyland makes big change to 'Pirates' ride
SF filmmaker's first feature heading to theaters
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video