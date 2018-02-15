  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

Mill Valley students hold vigil for victims of tragic Florida school shooting

At Tamalpais High School, in Mill Valley Thursday night, tears were shed and candles were lit for those in Florida, whose dreams were shattered Wednesday. (KGO-TV)

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --
At Tamalpais High School, in Mill Valley tonight, tears were shed and candles were lit for those in Florida, whose dreams were shattered Wednesday.

These are the Florida school shooting victims

Sawyer Shine is a student who helped organized the vigil. He said, "The second I heard this I actually started crying really hard. I literally was lost for words."

And so signs went up on campus, demands to stop gun violence were made in chalk, and stories and feelings were shared.

Tam High senior, Sonia Lachter's close friend recently graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Florida.

Lachter said, "I can only imagine if I heard next year after I left that something happened here at Tam."

Victim's aunt calls for action, not for prayers after Florida shooting

Lachter read from that friend's Facebook page, where she wrote about her neighbor, Jaime Guttenberg, who was one of the dead.

But with the sadness came outrage and a call for change.

Student Zoe Wynn said, "Don't just sit back and mourn. Take that pain and make a difference."

Many tam high students vow to take action immediately. They'll be writing cards to victims, starting fundraisers, and they'll also push administrators to come up with a new emergency alert plan.

Click here for full coverage on the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland and click here for a look at comprehensive coverage on school shootings here in the Bay Area and across the country.
