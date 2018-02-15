Mill Valley students hold vigil for victims of tragic Florida school shooting

At Tamalpais High School, in Mill Valley tonight, tears were shed and candles were lit for those in Florida, whose dreams were shattered Wednesday.Sawyer Shine is a student who helped organized the vigil. He said, "The second I heard this I actually started crying really hard. I literally was lost for words."And so signs went up on campus, demands to stop gun violence were made in chalk, and stories and feelings were shared.Tam High senior, Sonia Lachter's close friend recently graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Florida.Lachter said, "I can only imagine if I heard next year after I left that something happened here at Tam."Lachter read from that friend's Facebook page, where she wrote about her neighbor, Jaime Guttenberg, who was one of the dead.But with the sadness came outrage and a call for change.Student Zoe Wynn said, "Don't just sit back and mourn. Take that pain and make a difference."Many tam high students vow to take action immediately. They'll be writing cards to victims, starting fundraisers, and they'll also push administrators to come up with a new emergency alert plan.