  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
TECHNOLOGY

Spacewalking astronauts finishing months of robot arm repair

Astronauts spacewalk outside International Space Station, Friday, February 16, 2018. (NASA)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. --
Spacewalking astronauts are finally wrapping up months of repair work on the International Space Station's big robot arm.

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei (VAN-duh HI) and Japan's Norishige Kanai (kuh-NIE) ventured out Friday to complete the job that began last October.

The 58-foot robot arm had both of its aging mechanical hands replaced on previous spacewalks. Friday's work involves bringing one of those old hands inside so it can be returned to Earth for a tuneup, and moving the other gripper to a long-term storage location outside.

This last spacewalk in the series should have been completed by now, but was postponed because of complications with the robotic hand that was installed last month. Further delays were caused by this week's late arrival of a Russian supply ship.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologyinternational space stationnasaastronautu.s. & worldspace
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
SF-based Fitbit releases product designed for kids
Why GIFs are disappearing from your favorite sites
Why this anti-smartphone could be a safe choice for kids
Does the elevator "close door" button really work?
Is your Alexa randomly laughing at you? You aren't alone
More Technology
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos