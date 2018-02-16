  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Suspect injured after victims chase stolen car in Santa Rosa

EMBED </>More Videos

Santa Rosa police say a car thief is now in the hospital after the owners of the car chased him and he crashed into several parked cars causing a fire. (Jerome Strach)

By
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
Santa Rosa police say a car thief is now in the hospital after the owners of the car chased him and he crashed into several parked cars causing a fire.

The Dodge Charger was stolen from Rhianna Street around 12:30 this morning where the owners interrupted the theft and chased the suspect. Police say the Charger reached speeds of 100 miles-per-hour and the owners eventually lost him, but he crashed on W. Steele Street, hitting seven parked vehicles.

The man was lying in the street and was unresponsive. A man who was sleeping in his car nearby heard the crash and said it sounded like a bomb. Medical crews transported the man to the hospital and say he is in serious condition but is expected to survive.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
crashhigh-speed chasecar accidentSanta Rosa
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video