Suspect injured after victims chase stolen car in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa police say a car thief is now in the hospital after the owners of the car chased him and he crashed into several parked cars causing a fire.The Dodge Charger was stolen from Rhianna Street around 12:30 this morning where the owners interrupted the theft and chased the suspect. Police say the Charger reached speeds of 100 miles-per-hour and the owners eventually lost him, but he crashed on W. Steele Street, hitting seven parked vehicles.The man was lying in the street and was unresponsive. A man who was sleeping in his car nearby heard the crash and said it sounded like a bomb. Medical crews transported the man to the hospital and say he is in serious condition but is expected to survive.