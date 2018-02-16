SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --It was a happy ending for two dogs after they got stuck on a cliff at Fort Funston on Friday.
The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted video of the rescue shortly after 7 a.m.
AT 0711 HRS, CLIFF RESCUE INVOLVING 2 DOGS.FORT FUNSTON Dogs are okay thanks to Station 19 and FIREFIGHTER PARAMEDIC E19 ART JULATON (Pictured) 02/16/18 pic.twitter.com/yKZqdUXR2E— San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) February 16, 2018
It shows the dogs being brought up the cliff using some sort of harness and rope.
The dogs are okay, thanks to Fire Station 19 and paramedics.
VIDEO: Dog rescued from cliff at Fort Funston in San Francisco
This rescue comes after another dog was saved at Fort Funston in January. Crews had to rappel down a cliff to save that poor pup.
Although this was a happy outcome, firefighters are reminding dog owners to please keep a close eye on your canine companions and be aware of cliffs. And if you're not sure of your surroundings, keep the leash attached.
