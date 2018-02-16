  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
ANIMAL RESCUE

VIDEO: Firefighters rescue dogs stuck on cliff at San Francisco's Fort Funston

It was a happy ending for two dogs after they got stuck on a cliff at Fort Funston on Friday. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It was a happy ending for two dogs after they got stuck on a cliff at Fort Funston on Friday.

The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted video of the rescue shortly after 7 a.m.

It shows the dogs being brought up the cliff using some sort of harness and rope.

The dogs are okay, thanks to Fire Station 19 and paramedics.

VIDEO: Dog rescued from cliff at Fort Funston in San Francisco
A dog has been rescued after being trapped on a cliff at Fort Funston in San Francisco.



This rescue comes after another dog was saved at Fort Funston in January. Crews had to rappel down a cliff to save that poor pup.

Although this was a happy outcome, firefighters are reminding dog owners to please keep a close eye on your canine companions and be aware of cliffs. And if you're not sure of your surroundings, keep the leash attached.

